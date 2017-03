NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are working a serious crash on Whites Creek Pike in northern Davidson County.

The wreck happened just after 8 a.m. near Bear Hollow Road.

One person died in the crash. The other victim, who was driving a Nashville Fire Department blazer, is in critical condition.

A Nashville Fire Department vehicle is involved in the crash.

LifeFlight and the Crash Investigations Unit were called to the scene of the crash.