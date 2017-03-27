McFerrin Park Community Center back to normal after shooting outside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Activities at the McFerrin Park Community Center are back on schedule two weeks after a shooting outside that targeted a group of teens in the parking lot.
Two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, were injured in the shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. on March 13.
No one inside the community center was hurt as staff followed safety protocols to protect nearly two dozen children inside the center on Grace Street.
Metro police continue to investigate the shooting but tell News 2 witnesses have not been forthcoming with information about the shooters.
According to police, four to five teens pulled up to the center in two cars. One car is described as a white Honda Accord or possibly a Nissan Altima. There is not a description of the other car.
Following the shooting, the teens fled the area. The 17-year-old was taken away in a private car that Metro police later stopped for running a stop sign. Metro officers used a tourniquet to stabilize the teenager until an ambulance could arrive.
The 16-year-old was shot in the foot by a bullet and took shelter inside the community center, which is a public facility run by the Metro Parks Department.
Anyone with information about the shooting at McFerrin Park Community Center is urged to call Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.