Man, woman arrested for theft at Murfreesboro Walmart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and woman have been arrested for attempting to steal from Walmart.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the pair had $1,400 worth of merchandise when they left the store.

Store associates followed them as they left, but the man jumped in his car and abandoned his partner-in-crime in the store’s parking lot.

The attempted theft happened Friday at the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Kemberlee Jackson was arrested in the parking lot. Christopher Slate was arrested at a nearby McDonalds.