Man wanted in attempted robbery of Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the man they say attempted to rob the Dollar General on Eighth Avenue South.

The suspect approached the clerk at 8:25 p.m. Sunday night and demanded cash from the register.

Police say he fled empty-handed in a black Jeep Liberty after the clerk said she couldn’t open it.

The suspect is a bald black man with a grey goatee who appears to be in his 50s. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photo is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.