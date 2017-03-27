Man to serve 30 years for Harding Inn fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man convicted of aggravated arson last month for a fire at a Nashville hotel was sentenced on Monday.

Thirty-one-year-old Antoine Clark will serve 30 years in prison for setting the fire to the Harding Inn in July 2015.

Six people were trapped inside a motel room, including a pregnant woman, after Clark stacked mattresses outside the door and set them on fire. All of the people inside the room were rescued by firefighters.

“It’s bad enough that they risk their lives fighting accidental fires, but when a fire is intentionally set the perpetrator deserves to spend a significant amount of time in prison,” said Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore.

Clark will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence.

