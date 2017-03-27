Man dead, woman injured in Gallatin wreck

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in a fatal crash in Gallatin Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Red River Road.

According to Gallatin Police, the driver went airborne when the car hit some railroad tracks. The car then reportedly crashed into a steel beam near a gas station.

First responders found the car’s engine more than twenty feet away from where the accident happened.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His female passenger was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol or drugs could have played a factor in the crash.