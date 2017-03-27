Man barricades himself inside Mt. Juliet home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN0 – Mt. Juliet police are currently on the scene of a man who has barricaded himself inside a home.

Authorities said neighbors on Chatsworth Drive in the Hickory Hills neighborhood have been made aware as a safety precaution.

According to a press release, an officer attempted to stop a man with an active warrant for his arrest after the man came outside the home.

Police say the man, whose name has not been released, did not stop for the officer, ran inside, and barricaded himself.

Chatsworth Drive is currently closed while the situation is on-going. Officers are directing traffic around the incident.

This incident is not related to any of the recent incidents in Hickory Hills.