Lipscomb University hires full-time sports dietitian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With roughly 300 student athletes, Lipscomb University has become the first private university in the state to hire a full-time sports dietitian.

Ann Toy, the school’s former volleyball coach, does more than just meal prep; she’s improving recruiting and changing the way athletes perform on the field and court.

“Lipscomb is unique because we’re much smaller than a lot of our peers,” she said.

Toy provides services to the student athletes by creating meal plans, packing snack bags, and she does it all with two dietic interns who are working to become sports nutritionists.

“It’s really awesome because there’s only a few sports nutrition programs in the country. Right now, sports nutrition is like super competitive; everybody wants to do it,” said Lee Stowers.

“It helps us obviously help our student athletes, help us improve performance, it helps the other side of the campus, too, the academic side, to provide opportunities to people who are interested in that field who otherwise might not get firsthand experience doing it,” said Philip Hutcheson.

Toy told News 2 that as part of the program, she also teachers the student-athletes meals they can cook at home, giving them those tools for the future.

