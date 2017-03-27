Homeowner says Sylvan Heights home hit by lightning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family is displaced after the homeowner says their Sylvan Heights home was hit by lightning Monday.

It happened in the 3900 block of Nevada Avenue just before 4 p.m.

“My husband said that he was here during the storm that was going on and we took a direct hit from lightning,” homeowner Nancy Goad said.

She continued, “It went in through the electrical line on the side of our house, came through our pantry and then the whole house caught on fire. “

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported. One dog died in the fire.

The family had lived in the home nearly 19 years.