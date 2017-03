NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A SkyWest flight out of Nashville was delayed when a passenger had a medical emergency Monday morning.

The flight, operating as a Delta connection, was scheduled to depart from Nashville International Airport at 5:50 a.m. The pilot was forced to turn the plane around in the air when someone on board started having chest pains.

The plane was diverted and landed back in Nashville around 6:30 a.m.

The flight is scheduled to take off again for Detroit by 7:30 a.m.