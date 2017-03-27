Cam Newbauer leaving Belmont for Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After four years at Belmont University, head women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer is leaving for the same job with the Florida Gators.

Belmont Director of Athletics Scott Corley confirmed Newbauer’s departure late Monday.

“I want to thank Cam for an unforgettable four years at Belmont,” he said. “Cam’s record on the court speaks for itself, but his enthusiasm and genuine care for our university made lasting impacts. Few live out Belmont’s mission of service and discipleship more than Cam, and we appreciate his vast contributions to our student-athletes and campus community. We wish Cam and Sarah well, and look forward to building upon our national profile in women’s basketball.”

Newbauer led the Bruins to a 79-49 record including two trips the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2017 when he led the Bruins to 24 and 27 wins.

He will replace Amanda Butler who was fired after 10 years with the Gators.