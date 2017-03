BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday night after a crash on Interstate 65.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Concord Road in Brentwood.

A witness told News 2 the car rolled several times.

She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Northbound traffic was down to one lane for about two hours, but the roadway cleared around 10 p.m.