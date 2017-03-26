Students install donation boxes across Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students at Smith County High School want to make sure their community is taken care of, which is why a group of students has come together to set up donation cubbies around the county.

The boxes are filled with food and other useful items meant to help anyone in the county who might be in need.

Students came up with idea and constructed the boxes.

“I feel like I am making a really positive impact here,” said student Madalyn Legassie.

So far the students have built and placed eight donation cubbies at different schools in Smith Couny with the goal to help underpriveleged students and community members who might need a little help.

“I hope to bring the community together under one goal and that is to help out your fellow man and give back where it is needed,” added Madalyn.

The cubbies don’t just help those in need but also inspire the students who built them.

“It is making me want to help out even more, do something else and something else after that to leave my mark,” said student Logan Dyer.

“As a teacher, I don’t think I have had a prouder moment,’ said teacher Amy Gentry.

Anyone can use the boxes and donations are gladly accepted.