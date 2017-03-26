Police searching for missing Perry County teen

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old in Perry County who went missing Saturday.

The Columbia Police Department reported Zaxary Gibson was last seen at his aunt’s home in Perry County around noon.

Zaxary’s mother feels he could be heading to Moriarty, New Mexico or Hershey, Pennsylvania to be with family, according to Columbia police.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia police at 931-388-2727 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.