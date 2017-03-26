Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, March 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the fourth weekend of the month so that means it’s flea market time at the Nashville Fairgrounds! You’ll find things all about spring and the normal good stuff. The Fairgrounds is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Don’t forget your $5 to park.

And the Nashville Chili Festival is back for another year. It’s at The Basement East in East Nashville. Tickets are $20 to get in to taste. There will be fun for the kiddos and Yazoo brews from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

If you’ve ever heard of Home Décor Store Pierce and Co on Belmont Boulevard, you know it’s pretty high end. They are doing some spring cleaning and slashing their prices at a warehouse sale at Apex Moving and Storage in Antioch. They will be there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.