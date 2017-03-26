Nashville 2017: News 2 explores city’s historic growth all day Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is in the midst of historic growth, a changing skyline and dozens of new residents arriving every day.

The hospitality industry has always been a major key to Nashville’s economy and new hotels are a huge part of the city’s changing skyline, with more than 12,000 rooms currently under construction or in the planning phases.

Additionally, more than 100 new restaurants are expected to open in the Nashville area this year.

