Man wearing trash bag burglarizes Antioch pool supply store

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Surveillance video shows a man who appears to be wearing a trash bag burglarizing an Antioch business early Sunday morning.

The theft occurred at Family Leisure off Interstate 24 and Old Hickory Boulevard in the early morning hours.

The manager of the store told News 2 the man likely parked on the side of the interstate before trespassing onto the property and taking $2,000 worth of pool equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.