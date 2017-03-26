Bordeaux church holds free health fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents in Bordeaux received the chance to learn how to be a little healthier Sunday.

Bordeaux Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted a community health fair, which was free to the public.

Volunteers offered health screenings, dental care, and cholesterol checks.

One of the health fair organizers told News 2 they were focused on every aspect of a person’s wellbeing, from spiritual health, teaching the importance of exercise, and showing people ways to eat healthier.

“I think it’s so important. There are many diseases out there in the community, and if we can help to lower the disease and let them know that they definitely can be healthy without sacrificing taste,” explained Beverly Dickerson.

Dickson also says one big part of health education is prevention. They want to show people how to live a healthy life so they don’t get sick down the road.