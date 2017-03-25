Tennessee couple arrested after trying to sell baby online

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Greene County couple is behind bars after trying to sell a 5-month-old baby by posting an ad on Craigslist, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

John David Cain, 26, and Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, are charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment-Haley’s Law.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the couple told agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that the baby was for sale for $3,000. An undercover agent then met with the couple on Friday afternoon, paid them cash and was given the baby.

Cain and Greer were then arrested and taken into custody.

The baby is currently in the custody of the state Department of Children’s Services.

A warrant from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the couple “did knowingly place the child in threat of serious danger, bodily injury or death by selling the child to an unknown person.”

Cain and Greer are being held on a $150,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court Monday.