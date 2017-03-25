Surveillance cameras capture SUV slamming into East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cleanup is underway for an East Nashville family after an SUV crash ran into their home.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when the crash happened Friday night on Inga Street and Carolyn Avenue.

“I hear a huge crash, the house rumbles,” explained Meghan Lee, who was home at the time of the crash. “Yeah, we saw it coming straight for us.”

The runaway Chevy was reportedly involved in wrecks along Gallatin Road before landing into Lee’s home.

“So, there is a huge hole where our crawl space is,” explained Lee. “Everything kind of shifted that way toward the house. So, the door frame’s kind of messed up, the floor boards are messed up.”

Circumstances surrounding the crash are not known.

Authorities have only confirmed with News 2 that a woman and three kids were taken to an area hospital.

Lee now has to contact her insurance company and work to patch an SUV-sized hole in the crawl space.

“It sucks that it hit our house, but I’m glad it hit in the corner of our house,” noted Lee. “Because a lot more damage could’ve happened.”

News 2 has reached out to Metro police for updates on the passengers, or to learn of possible arrests, but we have not heard back.