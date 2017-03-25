Ride for Reading hosts benefit concert to help low income children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the eighth year in a row, an acoustic concert was held to promote literacy and healthy living for children in low income areas in Nashville.

Ride For Reading took place Saturday night at Third and Linsdley Bar and Grill.

Rounder Records recording artist, Sean McConnel, headlined the event.

A spokesman for the organization explained to News 2 how they help children.

“It started from a need and statistically one in 300 households in low income areas have age appropriate books for kids, and so we got the cycling community together to deliver books to kids by bicycle and talk to them about cycling and outdoor exercise to feed the body and literacy to feed the brain, and we bring books to kids to bring home to end that statistic,” said Graham Gerdeman.

