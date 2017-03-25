Police investigating after shots fired into SUV in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after shots were fired into a vehicle in downtown Nashville early Saturday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Hermitage Avenue and Korean Veterans Boulevard around 4 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 witnesses reported a dispute at the Hermitage Café possibly led to a man in a black Dodge Charger with silver rims firing several times into a Porsche SUV.

After the shooting, four men inside the SUV got into two different vehicles and fled across the bridge toward East Nashville, according to police.

The Charger also drove off toward East Nashville.

Metro police said no victims were located and there is no indication anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.