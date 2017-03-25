Old Hickory church vandalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A church in Old Hickory will need repairs after someone threw a bottle through a window.

The pastor of Old Hickory Church of God on Hadley Avenue says when he arrived to the office Saturday morning, he found a broken window and what was left of a broken beer or wine bottle.

“I just came in the office and noticed the back window was busted out and called Metro. I didn’t know if they had gotten in. They cleared the building and it’s considered just vandalism,” explained Pastor James Burd.

He went on to say that this is an unusual occurrence.

“This is probably about the third or fourth time in probably 35 to 40 years.”

Repairs are expected to be finished next week.