JOE BIDDLE: Sunday Notes: March 26, 2017

500 FOR FOREHAND: Lipscomb University baseball coach Jeff Forehand earned his 500th win Friday when they beat Evansville Purple Aces, 4-1 in the first game of a three-game series at Ken Dugan Field.

“I told the players, this is pretty cool,’’ Forehand said after the game. “But all that means is that I have been coaching a long time. I have some players here tonight that played for me when I got my first career win at Trevecca.

“Having them here, and getting all the calls and texts from people is what means the most to me.’’

Forehand started his career coaching baseball on the college level started at Trevecca College from 2001-2006 where he won 211 games. He moved to Lipscomb 11 years ago, winning 289 games. His first victory at Lipscomb was against Evansville, a 5-1 decision on Feb. 11, 2007.

He does a lot to promote the game on the amateur level. His father was also a baseball coach.

MTSU MADE RIGHT MOVE: Speaking of coaches, MTSU basketball coach Kermit Davis saw the school extend him a seven year addition to his contract.

The school did the right thing and I see Kermit staying at MTSU. His name was mentioned in some other college vacancies and MTSU was proactive in keeping the wolves at bay, thanks to AD Chris Massaro.

He has stabilized his program and his recruiting is strong. Winning goes a long way.

BRADDS GOING OUT IN STYLE: Belmont senior basketball star Evan Bradds is going to have to rent a U-Haul van to pack all of the honors he has won during his career with the Bruins.

Bradds was fundamentally sound on the court and in the classroom the day he stepped on campus. His latest honor was being named to the NABC Division I All-District team. He is a two time Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention and a two-time CoSIDA Academic All America selection. He leaves Belmont as one of the most decorated players in Coach Rick Byrd’s career.

Is pro basketball in his future? He has a decision to make, as he will have multiple offers in basketball and the business world. He set Belmont’s NCAA Division I era career scoring record (1,921 points) and ranks fourth all-time in college basketball history in field goal percentage (.667).

The 6-7 forward would have to play a shooting guard at the NBA level. He may end up playing overseas.

NEW GOLF SERIES: The Tennessee Golf Association is starting a new series, the Nashville Pro-Am Series. TGA Executive Director Chad Anderson said the series has been played this format in upper East Tennessee for 50 years.

Golfers who shoot 72 or 102 can compete. They blind draw teams after play and each team will have a pro, an A, B, and C player. Courses used in this area include Legends, Governors Club, Hideaway at Arrington and others.

A schedule can be found at www.TNGolf.org/ProAmSeries.

TOMMY RETIRES: Metro Parks and Recreation Director Tommy Lynch was feted with a retirement ceremony last week. He is stepping down and out after serving in various roles through the years.

He served a number of years under former director James Fyke and was promoted to director after Fyke left to join the state under Phil Bredesen. After Bredesen left as the governor of Tennessee, Fyke returned to work as a consultant with the city. He is battling skin cancer now.

GOING MY WAY: Longtime Metro Nashville football coach Bubba Spears retired a few years ago. He is among a number of local teachers and coaches to become drivers for Uber.

Bubba was head coach at Hillwood High and Stratford, where he was a quarterback and defensive back as a student, graduating in 1975.

Be sure to give Bubba a good tip. Baby needs shoes. I imagine he will drive customers when it doesn’t interfere with his golf games.

A former Nashville Banner sports writer, Ken Bartlett, is also an Uber driver.

A FAMILY AFFAIR: Oregon is a hot team. They beat a solid UCLA team, and Saturday night, the Bruins ran over 1-seed Kansas. I was happy that UCLA lost, only so we won’t have to hear about the Golden Child, Lonzo Ball, a freshman for Coach Steve Alford. Lonzo Ball is a prodigy whose father LaVar Ball is raising three sons to play in the NBA.

Lonzo has said this is his first and last season in college. Against Oregon the point guard was limited to 14 points in 38 minutes, was 3-8 from 3-point land and had 6 assists. Not exactly Golden Child numbers.

Alford will have Li Angelo Ball next season. He is a 6-6, 240-pound high school senior and a scorer. The final Ball is La Melo, a high school sophomore verbally committed to UCLA.

MILLER TIME: Indiana fired former Western Kentucky Coach Tom Crean and hired Dayton’s Archie Miller. Miller has been an assistant at Dayton, Arizona State, N.C. State, his alma mater, and Western Kentucky.

He got a 7-year contract worth $3.5 million a year.

Crean coached the Hoosiers for nine seasons and was 165-136. That won’t get it at Indiana.

