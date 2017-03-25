Former WWE wrestler closer to running for Knox County mayor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former WWE superstar wrestler Glenn Jacobs is a step closer to running for Knox County mayor.

Jacobs, who wrestled under the name “Kane,” has lived in East Tennessee for several years and currently sells insurance in Knox County.

Jacobs filed paperwork earlier this week to name a campaign treasurer, the first step needed to raise or spend money in the 2018 campaign.

“I see my role as that of a facilitator among the different communities in our area. And also I think that Mayor Burchett has done a very good job with transparency in government and I would continue along those lines,” said Jacobs.

Current Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is term-limited. Jacobs first mentioned he was considering a mayoral run last year.

Jacobs isn’t the first professional wrestling star to try his hand at politics in Tennessee. Jerry “The King” Lawler, who is known for his feud with comedian Andy Kaufman in the early 1980s, has made unsuccessful bids to be elected mayor of Memphis.