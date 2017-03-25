Driver crashes into utility pole, sign on Lebanon Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was taken into custody after crashing into a utility pole in Donelson Saturday morning.

It happened in the 2500 block of Lebanon Road around 6:45 a.m.

The driver was traveling westbound before crossing all lanes of traffic and crashing into a utility pole and business sign.

Lebanon Road is down to one lane in each direction while crews work to repair the damage.

Metro police told News 2 the driver was taken into custody but it is unclear what charges will be filed.