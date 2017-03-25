Congressman Marsha Blackburn addresses health care repeal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One day after President Donald Trump pulled a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Congressman Marsha Blackburn addressed the issue while visiting Greene County, Tennessee.

She was chosen to speak at the Greene County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner Saturday evening.

Before the event, Blackburn spoke with News Channel 11 about the health care legislation being pulled off the table in the House floor on Friday.

She said, “I’m disappointed. This is something that we’ve been talking about since Obamacare was signed into law seven years ago this past Thursday, and it’s important for us to get this bill, this law, off the books because it is imploding.”

Blackburn says she was planning to vote in favor of the plan.

She’s now working on legislation that would allow people to buy insurance across state lines. That bill is scheduled for a hearing in April.