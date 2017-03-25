4 dead following Alabama plane crash

HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Blount County EMA director Don Roybal confirmed that four people have died following a plane crash in Blount County near Hayden, Alabama.

A Birmingham tower reported the plane going down near Highway 160 and Cullwell Road between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Officials say the wing came off and debris was scattered in different parts of the area.

The FAA is being called to investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.