1 injured in shooting at Murfreesboro apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened at 2:50 p.m. at the College Grove Apartments on 1540 New Lascassas Highway.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

No details have been released about the victim or the gunman.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-Stop.