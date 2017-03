WILLIAMOSN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

They’re looking for Lakota Wilson, who lives on South Carothers Road.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds.

Anyone who sees her should call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615- 790-5560.