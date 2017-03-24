Tenn. woman accused of smothering infant after birth

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevier County mom was arrested after the death of her newborn.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department says Stephanie Brown, 24, delivered her daughter at her boyfriend’s 3141 Mutton Hollow Road residence in Kodak on Jan. 14.

Investigators say Brown admitted to placing her hand over the infant’s mouth and nose for several minutes. The newborn had trouble breathing. The action was to kill the infant, according to the report.

Brown took her daughter to LeConte Medical Center. The infant was determined dead by hospital employees, according to the report.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center believes the infant was alive at the time of birth. The report goes on to say the newborn did not die of natural causes. According to investigators, Brown carried the infant between 37-40 weeks.

Investigators say Brown was questioned on March 22. Brown faces charges for murder. She is at the Sevier County Jail on a $1 million bond.