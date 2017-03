RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro detectives are investigating after an unknown suspect racked up a large fuel bill on a stolen Rutherford County government gas card.

The card was stolen from a Rutherford County Solid Waste Vehicle.

The suspect purchased more than $3,800 in fuel using the stolen card.

Anyone with information should call authorities at 615-893-2717 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.