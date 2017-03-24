Severe storms possible Saturday across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong to severe storms are expected across Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

The Severe Prediction Center has put most of Middle Tennessee under a marginal risk and parts of Decatur, Wayne and Lawrence counties under a slight risk for severe weather. MORE at wkrn.com/radar

The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Click here for the News 2 StormTracker Forecast. 

However, heavy rain and lots of lightning are also possible. You can also get the latest weather alerts at wkrn.com/alerts.

There could be a few showers and storms in the far western counties as early as 8 a.m., otherwise most will start out dry and warm up quickly into the 70s.

The line of storms looks to move into our western counties between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then along the Interstate 65 corridor between 3 p.m.and 6 p.m. and into the eastern counties from 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

There could still be lingering showers and storms on the Cumberland Plateau into the early morning hours of Sunday.

