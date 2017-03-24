Residents warned of jury duty scam in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a jury duty scam that is circulating around the county.

The department said scammers are making phone calls claiming to be a captain or lieutenant with the sheriff’s office.

The caller reportedly warns that an arrest warrant will be issued to the resident for missing jury duty unless payment is made using a prepaid card.

In one incident, the caller instructed the victim to buy $3,000 worth of prepaid green dot cards and give him the numbers on the back.

The money was stolen from the card within seconds and the victim received an email invoice confirming the financial transfer, according to the department.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the calls are not coming from the department and will never call anyone to ask for payment for missing jury duty.

Anyone who has received these calls is asked to hang up and report it to the sheriff’s office at 615-790-5550.