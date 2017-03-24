Police: Woman sexually assaulted during ambulance ride in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville man was charged with sexual battery by an authority figure after police say he attempted for force a woman to perform oral sex inside an ambulance.

An EMT for a private ambulance company was reportedly transporting a patient from a facility in Antioch to a hospital in Caldwell County, Kentucky on March 10 when police were called to investigate an incident on Alfred Thun Road, according to police.

Clarksville Now reported the 20-year-old Samuel Rutherford worked for the company and was found inside the back of the ambulance with the female patient. The victim reportedly told Clarksville police that Rutherford made her perform oral sex on him without her consent, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant also says Rutherford reportedly told officers he was in the back of the ambulance with the patient when he turned off the cabin light before placing a backpack between the driver and rear of the vehicle and placed his genitals on the victim’s mouth.

Rutherford was booked into the Montgomery County jail and charged with sexual battery of an authority figure. His bond was set at $100,000 but court records show a motion was filed to reduce his bond, stating he has no criminal record and this is his first arrest, according to Clarksville Now.

The motion says Rutherford’s parents, who are “longstanding members of the bar of the State of Tennessee,” offered to make his bond if strict conditions of release were enforced. The potential conditions listed include house arrest, treatment, and frequent drug testing.