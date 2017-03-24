Police searching for couple who took wallet from Smyrna gas station

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man and a woman accused of stealing a wallet from a Smyrna gas station last week.

Smyrna police reported the theft occurred on March 16 at the Shell station on President’s Place.

The man and woman reportedly picked up the wallet after the victim unknowingly dropped it outside the doorway to the station.

The woman was seen on surveillance video placing the wallet in her purse, according to Smyrna police.

They left the store in a black Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5434.