NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country trio Lady Antebellum announced they’ll be playing a show at the Bridgestone Arena this fall.

Tickets to the September 9 show go on sale on March 31 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, the Bridgestone Arena Box Office or by calling 800-745-3000.

Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young will also perform.