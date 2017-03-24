‘I Believe in Nashville’ mural restored in 12South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One week after an iconic mural was found vandalized in 12South, repairs to restore it have been completed.

The substance poured over the “I Believe in Nashville” mural appeared to be roof coating, a tar-like sealant that had to be scraped off.

The mural was painted five years ago on the side of a building that houses 12South Dental Studio near Edley’s BBQ and Draper James on 12th Avenue South.

The spot became a popular place for tourists and Nashville natives to take pictures.

Adrien Saporito painted the mural in 2012 for DCXV Industries.

Saporito posted about the vandalism on his blog, stating he hopes the mural “can continue to serve as a symbol for unity, positivity, and peace for anyone who loves this city.”

A five-year anniversary party for the mural may be postponed to due weather. Saporito posted on Instagram they hope to reschedule it soon.

