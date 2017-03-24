Forehand earns collegiate win No. 500

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lipscomb head coach Jeff Forehand earned collegiate win No. 500 after the Bisons defeated Evansville 4-1 on Friday night.

Fittingly, Forehand’s first Division 1 win as a head coach was against Evansville on Feb. 11, 2007. In that game, the Bisons won 5-1.

Forehand’s collegiate career started at Travecca Nazarene where he amassed 211 victories before moving to Lipscomb in 2007. With 289 wins as the head coach of the Bisons, his most successful season was 2015 when Lipscomb went 39-20.

Looking back on 500 collegiate wins, Forehand said, “They’re all pretty special when you win a game in Division 1 baseball because every team is really good.”

He also said the win symbolizes all the relationships he has built with coaches and players throughout the years adding, “We’re just fortunate to win along the way!”