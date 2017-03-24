Dickson mother says officers went above and beyond after attempted break-in

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dickson mother’s whose two sons were home alone when a man tried to break into their home says she thankful for how officers went above and beyond to help her.

The attempted break-in at Teesha Boyle’s home took place a little before 7 p.m. on March 18.

“We like to think angels and God were both protecting the house that day,” explained Boyle.

According to Boyle, the burglar tried to force entry into the home where her 13 and 11-year-old children were home alone.

While investigating the case, officers Jerry Sumerour and Mason Albright, not only looked for clues, they also fixed Boyle’s broken lock.

“They actually put these on for me. I purchased them and was fumbling with the locks trying to figure out how to put them on. I’m not a home improvement specialist, by any means,” stated Boyles.

She continued, “Yes, sir, very cool. Lot of times people judge people by uniform, job description, even by color of skin but the Dickson police were not concerned with the color of my skin. They were concerned with the safety issue that when I do go to work my kids are safe and protected and I really appreciate that.”

Officers agreed.

“Yes, sir, we are trying to make sure her house is secure for when she leaves the next time. It made a difference and if we can touch one at a time that is what we are trying to do,” said Lt. Todd Christian.

Boyle’s 13-year-old son snapped a picture of the suspect’s car parked across the street. It’s a small grey or silver hatch back, possibly a Prius or Ford Fusion.

He was described as tall and slender with brown hair. If you have any information call the Dickson Police Department at 615- 446-5403.