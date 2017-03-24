‘Definitely be aware of your surroundings’: Woman has frightening encounter with driver on road

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County mother had a terrifying encounter when a stranger tried to force his way into her car. Her story is a reminder for all drivers to stay aware.

It happened just off the hustle and bustle of Highway 109 on Hickory Ridge Road.

Rachel Mears, who has lived near Hickory Ridge for years, was driving home Wednesday night when she learned that she wasn’t alone.

“As I was approaching this stop sign, I had a van just dart out in front of me,” she explained.

Mears first encountered the van in a nearby church parking lot before it pulled out ahead.

She soon encounter the driver.

“He threw his van in park and exited out of his van. Ran towards me, was just yanking on my door handle,” said Mears. “He wanted in my car and I looked at him, and my instinct was just to go.”

Speeding around the van, she took a brief dip in the grass. A trail of her escape can still be seen in the brush.

Mears then sped home to her two little boys. Even days later, thoughts of what might have happened remain fresh.

“To think that I probably couldn’t have went back to them, you don’t want to think that,” stated Mears. “Definitely be aware of your surroundings.”

Rachel has turned her story into authorities at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.