Debate begins on House healthcare bill with Middle Tenn. members in middle of it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the U.S. House bill to replace and repeal Obamacare faces a critical vote scheduled for later Friday, a lot of voices from Middle Tennessee are weighing in on the version that’s now being debated by members.

The latest is Rep. Marsha Blackburn, whose district includes suburban Nashville.

In a statement released to News 2, the congressman said, “With the bill as it is currently written, I am voting yes in order to move the process to the Senate. We are pleased that both my Medicaid expansion halt and pro-life language was included in the bill. I understand that when you negotiate a bill and your provisions are included, you vote in good faith for the legislation and work to hold those provisions in the bill until it is signed into law.”

Rep. Diane Black, who is actually sponsoring the measure as House Budget Committee Chair, opened the debate within the last hour.

At the moment, a vote is scheduled for later Friday afternoon.

Among the congressional members target for lobbying by the White House is Rep. Scott DesJarlais, whose district includes Rutherford County.

His last public statements were that he was “leaning no,” but at least one report indicated he “would sleep on it.”

Every congressional office of the five members whose districts touch Middle Tennessee has reported a flood of calls and emails about the healthcare bill.