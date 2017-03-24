Coach Kermit Davis signs 7-year contact with MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Head men’s basketball Coach Kermit Davis signed a seven-year contract to stay at Middle Tennessee State University through the 2023-24 season.

Under his new contract, Davis will receive a raise to a base salary of $575,000 per year.

“This new contract clearly shows our commitment to the men’s basketball program,” Director of Athletics Chris Massaro said about the new contract. “Keeping Coach Davis and his staff is our best chance at continued success and growth. We like the direction of the program and believe in Coach Davis’ vision.”

Davis will be in line to begin his 16th season at the helm of the Blue Raider basketball program when the 2017-18 season tips off in November. He has an all-time record of 307-180 at MTSU.

“I’m very proud to call Middle Tennessee State University our university and also to call Murfreesboro, Tennessee my home,” Davis said. “I’m honored to be the coach at Middle Tennessee and really appreciate the commitment President Sidney McPhee and Chris Massaro have made to increase the national brand of our program.”

In the last two seasons, Davis and the Blue Raiders reached back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history and advanced to the second round in both years.

The Blue Raiders are also one of just six programs in the nation with a 100 percent graduation rate to also win a 2017 NCAA Tournament game.