Cigarette may be to blame for Smyrna house fire

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A cigarette may be to blame for a house fire that happened in Rutherford County Friday morning.

“The fire is still under investigation, but right now the preliminary [cause], it looks like the home owner was smoking and when they finished they threw the cigarette down and caught some wood on fire,” explained Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Chief Larry Farley.

He continued, “And then unbeknownst to them it caught the deck on fire and then before they knew it, it had gone up the side of the house and through the roof.”

Fire crews said Friday’s high winds didn’t help as they were trying to battle the flames at the home on One Mile Lane.

“We have the wind driving the fire. That wind is also a fuel bringing more oxygen into the fire, it pushes it through the house a lot quicker,” explained Almaville Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Bricker. “It makes it more difficult to fight.”

Fire officials said this type of fire isn’t the first they’ve seen of its kind and that it will only get worse as it gets warmer and dry weather approaches.

“This is like the third fire that we’ve had that was caused by human error that was smoking outside, discarded the cigarette into some kind of wood pile or debris pile and caught the house on fire,” Farley said.

He added, “With summertime coming on, the high winds it just makes sense when you’re outside smoking or have any kind of fire make sure it put out well, douse your cigarette with water, mash them out real good, and don’t just flip them out and think everything is going to be ok.”

Shortly after the Smyrna house fire, Rutherford County crews were called to a brush fire on Highway 99.

Fire officials also believe this one may have been started with a discarded cigarette, too.

“Somebody going down the road and throws a cigarette out and it can ignite that dead grass and when the wind pushes it, it can cover a large area in a short amount of time,” Farley said.

Fire officials are also warning people who burn brush or other debris on their property to keep an eye on it.

If the wind picks up they encourage you to put it out with water so the fire doesn’t rekindle and spread.