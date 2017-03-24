Brentwood police working to reunite stolen Dobro with owner

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for the owner of a vintage Dobro guitar after it was recovered during a theft investigation in Brentwood.

According to Brentwood police, an arrest was made in the theft of several guitars where the suspect admitted he stole the vintage instrument from Brentwood.

Brentwood police said they know the circumstance surrounding the theft but are withholding information in order to prevent false claims of ownership.

The guitar has no serial number and detectives are attempting to reunite the instrument with its rightful owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brentwood police at 615-731-2263 or email adrian.breedlove@brentwoodtn.gov.