Black Lives Matter groups joining forces with wage activists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A cluster of Black Lives Matter groups and the organization leading the push for a $15-an-hour wage are joining forces, planning protests around the country next month on the 49th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s assassination.

They want to combine the struggle for racial justice with the fight for economic equality, just as King tried to do in the last year of his life.

The protests are set for April 4 in two dozen cities, including Atlanta; Milwaukee; Memphis, Tennessee; Chicago; Boston; Denver; and Las Vegas.

King was gunned down in 1968 while on a visit to Memphis to support striking black sanitation workers.