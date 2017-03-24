3 wanted after cab driver robbed at gunpoint in north Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify three young men who robbed a cab driver at gunpoint in north Nashville Saturday night.

It happened in the 1700 block of Knowles Street around 11:30 p.m.

Metro police reported the victim stopped to pick up a fare when a young man armed with a handgun got into the back seat and demanded money.

The driver handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect ran away toward Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard with two other young men.

Anyone who recognizes the gunman or has any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.