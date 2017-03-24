3 teens arrested for armed robbery in Berry Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested three teens who they say robbed a man at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rob a second man just an hour later.

According to arrest affidavits, 18-year-old Octavious Mannie and 18-year-old Tony Scoggin held a man at gunpoint on West Iris Drive in Berry Hill and took $250 from him.

Metro police say 19-year-old Derrick Archibald, Jr. was driving their getaway vehicle, which the victim said was a silver car.

The three teens then reportedly went to the Whites Creek area and approached a man who was checking his mailbox on Westport Drive.

Scoggin and Mannie allegedly got out of a silver Hyundai Sonata, that was driven by Archibald, and held the victim at gunpoint, demanding money.

According to arrest affidavits, North Precinct detectives were conducting surveillance in that area and saw the attempted armed robbery.

Officers apprehended the three men a short time later. Inside their vehicle officers reportedly found a .380-caliber handgun, a paintball gun, and $270.

Each teen faces one count of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted aggravated robbery. Their bonds were set at $250,000 each and their first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, March 27.