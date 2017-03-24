Woman’s death ruled homicide 3 months after body found at trash facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three months after a woman’s body was found at a trash facility, the medical examiner’s office has ruled her death a homicide.

Ashley Brown’s body was found on December 21 at AAA Disposal on Freightliner Drive in South Nashville.

The 27-year-old woman had been reported missing four days earlier after she was not seen or heard from after leaving a friend’s apartment on 25th Avenue North.

Police said Brown’s body is believed to have been in a dumpster ear the apartment building before it was transported to the refuse facility.

A motive or cause of death has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on her murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

What she was wearing the last she was seen: Black sweater, striped scarf, and black boots