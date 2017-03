NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three kids and one adult were taken to a hospital after an SUV ran into a house in East Nashville Friday night.

The accident happened at 6:55 p.m. on Inga Street and Carolyn Avenue.

It was not immediately clear how serious the injuries are or what led to the crash.

